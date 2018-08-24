Dance music party Sensation Singapore cancelled with a week to go; no line up or tickets were released

SINGAPORE - With barely eight days to go, international dance music party Sensation which was set to make its debut here, has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Known for its all-white theme and line up of international DJs, the Amsterdam-based event was set to be held at Changi Exhibition Centre on Sept 1.

The announcement made by the organising committee at 4pm on Friday (Aug 24) said:

"Dear Lion City Party-goers and fans of Sensation, it is with deep sadness and regret that we announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Singapore leg of the Sensation world tour, initially scheduled for the 1st of September 2018, will be cancelled. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to continuing our journey with you at future Sensation shows."

The event, which was first announced in February this year, was organised by Dutch entertainment group ID&T alongside IME, a Singapore-based concert promoter. No tickets were sold, and there was only pre-registration for the event at www.sensationsingapore.com.

No DJs on the line up were announced either, despite ID&T general manager Eric Keijer saying there would be "top 10 DJs" in the line-up in an earlier interview with The Straits Times. In the same interview, he said they hoped to attract 15,000 to 20,000 revellers to the party.

Sensation originated in Amsterdam in 2000.The event transforms spaces into large-scale nightclubs.

Other international Sensation parties have gone ahead, including shows in Prague and Mexico in May and June.

Sensation Bangkok, the closest in proximity to the planned Singapore show, took place on July 29 after a four-year hiatus, with acts such as Dutch DJ-producers Headhunterz and Dannic on the line up.