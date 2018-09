Some guys have all the luck, said Dakota Johnson (above), giving the example of her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, in the movie, Bad Times At The El Royale.

"I don't eat anything sweet. I eat green things for three months to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever he wants and looks like he was literally chiselled out of marble - it's insane."

But the 28-year-old actress looked mighty fine too, turning heads at the Hollywood premiere of the film last Saturday.