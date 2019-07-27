Daesung's property allegedly used for prostitution

SEOUL • First, it was Seungri. Now, Daesung another member of South Korean boy band BigBang, is in trouble.

A building that Daesung owns in Gangnam, an upscale locale in Seoul, has been in the news over its alleged use for prostitution by a tenant.

Daesung, 30, who is serving a mandatory army stint, has claimed ignorance of any illegal activities.

In a statement released through his agency YG, he said he made the purchase in 2017 just before his enlistment and apologised for his "inexperienced management of the building".

There were already tenants when he bought the building and he was not fully aware of their businesses, he said, adding: "For establishments that have been identified to have done illegal activities, we will immediately be taking legal action and with my responsibilities as the landlord, I will do my best."

But not all K-pop fans are convinced he was totally in the dark about his tenants' businesses.

One netizen echoed the views of others, posting that even if Daesung was in the army, he must have had assistants keeping tabs on operations and reporting to him.

The controversy marks the latest chapter in a K-pop scandal that broke in January. Seungri, 28, who was among the earliest artists implicated, left BigBang after he was accused of procuring prostitutes for would-be investors.