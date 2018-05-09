Cursed no more? Court rules Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote can screen in Cannes

CANNES, France (REUTERS) - A Paris court ruled on Wednesday (May 9) that Terry Gilliam's movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote can be shown at the Cannes Film Festival, according to the film's Twitter account which said an injunction requested by a former producer had been denied.

Fans will welcome the news as an end to what has become known as "the curse of Don Quixote" that has dogged Gilliam's attempt to make the film for the last two decades.

"We are delighted to announce that @TerryGilliam and his film #TheManWhoKilledDonQuixote will be at @Festival-Cannes on May 19th for the closing film of the festival. The judge said YES," @quixotemovie tweeted.

Hours earlier, The Guardian reported that Gilliam, 77, had suffered a minor stroke and was recovering at home after returning from hospital on Tuesday.

The film had been the subject of a long legal dispute brought by former producer Paulo Branco over who owns the rights.

Branco was due to talk to reporters in Cannes, on the French Riviera, where the festival opened on Tuesday.

It now looks like the movie, starring Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, will have its premiere, as planned, after the awards ceremony on May 19.

Gilliam, a member of British comedy troupe Monty Python who directed Brazil and Time Bandits, had to abandon one version of Quixote, starring Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, in 2000 after the shoot was devastated by flooding, ill health and money problems.