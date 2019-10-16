Cuba Gooding Jr faces more accusations of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK •Three more women have accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr of sexual misconduct.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner is facing trial for allegedly groping a woman at a New York City rooftop bar in June.

Videocam footage of that incident is expected to be used as evidence.

The new accusers have not been identified, but the actor's lawyer told People magazine that the allegations, with one dating back to 2008, are not credible.

"When a high-profile case comes about, very frequently a lot of people come out of the woodwork," the lawyer added.

Other media outlets reported that the alleged sexual attacks took place in eating and drinking establishments and seemed to point to a pattern of repeat behaviour.

The actor, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Jerry Maguire (1996), has yet to be charged in the incidents involving the new accusers, but investigations are ongoing, police sources said.