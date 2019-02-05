Cuaron wins top Directors Guild award

LOS ANGELES • Alfonso Cuaron was named Best Director by his peers last Saturday for his semiautobiographical film Roma, cementing his front-runner status ahead of the Oscars in three weeks.

In one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before the Feb 24 Oscars, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) awarded its top prize to the Mexican director for his critically acclaimed black-and-white movie about a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico.

Roma has 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Director and Best Picture. It was also named Best Latin American Picture at the Goya Awards, Spain's equivalent of the Oscars, last Saturday.

The DGA award is one of the top indicators of Oscar glory. All but seven of the winners since 1948 have gone on to win the Best Director Oscar and, often, the top prize of Best Picture. Last year's DGA winner, Guillermo del Toro (The Shape Of Water), went on to win the same prize at the Oscars and the film took Best Picture honours.

The DGA ceremony proved another disappointing night for Bradley Cooper, the actor-turned-director of musical romance A Star Is Born. He made his directorial debut with the movie and also acted in it, but last Saturday, he lost both the DGA award for Best Feature Film and prize for first-time feature film director. The first-time director award went to Bo Burnham for young adult drama Eighth Grade.

A Star Is Born has garnered multiple nominations, including eight Oscar nods, but neither Cooper nor lead actress Lady Gaga have secured major awards.

Hollywood's long awards season has often proved contradictory and inconsistent this year.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) last month selected musical Bohemian Rhapsody for its top award. But Roma and British historical comedy The Favourite, which also has 10 Oscar nominations, were not among the SAG choices. Many of the guild's voters are also members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Producers Guild, also a reliable bellwether of Oscar success, last month chose 1960s road-trip movie Green Book as its top movie.

