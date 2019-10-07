Taiwanese singer-songwriter staged Crowd Lu endears himself to the crowd

Crowd Lu once performed at a Toast Box outlet in Singapore in 2008, to promote his debut album 100 Ways Of Living.

But these days, he has no problems filling out concert venues.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter staged a sold-out show at the Esplanade Theatre last Saturday, titled Crowd Lu 2019 World Tour Singapore 11th Anniversary Concert, complete with his folksy style, heartfelt songs and signature wisecracks.

When the bespectacled, mop-topped 34-year-old found out some audience members had attended that 2008 show, he asked: "So how have you been these few years? Hope everything is good."

Such is his awkward goofball humour, evident throughout the 21/2-hour-long concert, and so idiosyncratic that several reviewers - including this one - have suggested Lu give stand-up comedy a go.

Fans who came for his gig last year at the Esplanade Concert Hall during Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts would remember when Lu brought out a shiny guitar, likened himself to the God of Fortune, and used it to reflect light onto audience members, which supposedly would bring them good luck.

"Remember this?" he asked during Saturday's show, repeating the action. "This is a blessed guitar. Even though Chinese New Year is over, I can still wish everyone a happy new year."

CROWD LU 2019 WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE 11TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Esplanade Theatre/Last Saturday

It is Lu's nerdy, child-like exuberance which has seemingly endeared him to fans.

For example, while singing You Are My 70%, he quipped: "Do you know that Hainanese chicken rice, and you, are made of 70 per cent water? So the point of singing this song is... do you want to eat chicken rice with me later?"

While Saturday's set list repeated many songs from last year's show - such as Oh Yeah and Beautiful Morning - and seemed a tad conservative, it was Lu's engaging, lively banter which lifted the show's overall energy.

Return audiences were also treated to slower, melodic numbers such as Slow Soul and Mosquito, which were not performed at the show last year.

After recently injuring his left hand in an accident in Taipei, he had not intended to play guitar onstage, but shared that after arriving in Singapore last Friday and eating some Hainanese chicken rice, he felt much better.

He said: "The water and soil in Singapore suit me very well. Thank you Hainanese chicken rice... and the chefs in Singapore."

And while his guitar-playing during the show sounded fine, Lu said playing the instrument required effort, and added: "There's a saying that fighting for yourself is reasonable. Fighting for you (guys), I think it might be because I love you."

Such a charmer.