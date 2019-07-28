Critics say Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, interested only in 22-year-old Camila Morrone's body

She must be after his money if she is going out with a man 22 years older than her.

That is what some netizens are saying about model-actress Camila Morrone's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

But others have also warned Morrone, 22, that she is in danger of being dumped by the actor - who has dated a string of pretty faces over the years - before she turns 25.

They said he was interested only in her body.

On Friday (July 26), Morrone, who was first linked to DiCaprio in January 2018, decided she had enough of such talk.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about.

"I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred. And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good."

She also posted photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, reported People magazine.

The two Hollywood icons got married, despite talk of their 25-year age gap, and had two kids.

While some netizens have hit back at Morrone for daring to suggest that she and Bacall are in the same boat, others encouraged Morrone to stay the course, noting that DiCaprio is likely tired of the dating game and ready to settle down.

The duo have not avoided the media, with Morrone turning up at the Cannes Film Festival in May to support DiCaprio who was promoting his new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

They were also spotted at the Coachella music festival.

She is also said to have met his parents, and her latest Facebook post suggests that she is secure enough in her relationship with DiCaprio to take on the naysayers.