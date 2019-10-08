Cream drummer stood out for unique style

LONDON • Legendary British drummer Ginger Baker, a founding member of British psychedelic band Cream, died on Sunday aged 80.

He was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after becoming "critically ill", according to posts on his Twitter account.

He had previously been known to suffer from breathing problems.

Baker helped to roll out supergroup Cream in 1966 alongside guitarist Eric Clapton and bassist-vocalist Jack Bruce.

He emerged in the 1960s at the same time as other legendary rock drummers - Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones and Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Described by the BBC as "a temperamental and argumentative figure, whose behaviour frequently led to on-stage punch-ups", Baker was considered one of the most innovative and influential drummers of his generation.

He stood out for his endless solo rifts and unique style, which merged the mellifluence of jazz with the harder edge of rock.

After the band's break-up in 1968, he joined another mythical, ephemeral group, Blind Faith, alongside Clapton and Steve Winwood, before founding the 10-piece Ginger Baker's Air Force.

He later lived in Nigeria, recording with Fela Kuti, and also went on to help Paul McCartney record the Wings' album Band On The Run.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE