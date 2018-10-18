Crazy Rich Asians to be released in China

SHANGHAI • Warner Bros can breathe easier now. Its hit movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018) will debut in China on Nov 30, ending speculation that regulators may block it.

While applauding its promotion of Asian ethnicity and culture, the official Xinhua News Agency had said its characters presented a new stereotype and "overlooked the survival pressure facing Asian-Americans".

China Daily, the state-run English-language newspaper, had compared Crazy Rich Asians with Hello, Mr Billionaire (2018), a domestic satire that became a summer hit.

While the latter is "edgier, more incisive", the Warner Bros movie "makes the mistake of being too gob-smacked by luxury and too reverential to the super-rich for too much of the film's duration".

Crazy Rich Asians, based on a best-selling novel about Singapore's wealthy elite, topped the North American box office for weeks over the summer, and has been celebrated for opening the door to more diverse casting in Hollywood.

