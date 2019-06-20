Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding ties up with Chinese company to make two movies

Henry Golding was once a hairdresser before he made the cut as a box-office star in Crazy Rich Asians.

Now, he hopes to further gel his standing in the movie industry as a producer, tweeting on Wednesday (June 19) that he had formed his own production company.

It is called Long House Productions, a nod to his growing-up years in Malaysian state Sarawak where a native tribe live in communal long houses.

Long House is a tie-up with China's Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, and he said "thinking man's action and sci-fi will be the name of the game".

"I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I've spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing," he told Hollywood Reporter.

It is another feather in his cap, after his success in Crazy Rich Asians opened doors for him to be cast in other movies such as Paul Feig's Last Christmas and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.

Mr Peter Luo, chief executive of Starlight, is also betting on Golding to continue to make waves, saying: "Henry is the only actor-producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one."

Starlight has worked with top directors James Wan (Aquaman) and Jon M. Chu, who helmed Crazy Rich Asians.

The collaboration with Golding will kick off with two action films, with one focused on an assassin who finds himself as the target of another.

Golding, who is said to be in the running to portray James Bond on screen, is not waiting for that licence to "kill".

He knows he has a shot at making more of his Crazy Rich Asians breakthrough, and does not want to fluff the chance to transcend ethnicity.

"I definitely hold that responsibility in high regard, in the sense that I'm leaving an impression, maybe opening some doors for whoever comes next.

"I want to conduct myself in the way a leading man should conduct himself," he told W magazine.