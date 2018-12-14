Crazy Rich Asians in running for Best Cast in Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES • Crazy Rich Asians continues to be on a roll.

On Wednesday, the romantic comedy was nominated for Best Cast - the Screen Actors Guild Awards' top prize - after it had picked up two prestigious Golden Globe nominations last week for best movie (musical or comedy) and best actress in a movie (musical or comedy).

Crazy Rich Asians, which made US$238 million (S$326 million) worldwide with an Asian principal cast, will vie with A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody.

A Star Is Born led the pack in the movies category with four SAG nominations. The music romance reboot earned Bradley Cooper a nod for best actor, Lady Gaga for best actress and Sam Elliott for best supporting actor.

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the racist group Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white partner, had three nominations, including best actor (John David Washington) and best supporting actor (Adam Driver).

For television, Amazon's breakout comedy The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Netflix drama Ozark led the pack with four nominations each.

Other shows nominated include FX's Cold War spy thriller The Americans, NBC's This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale, the runaway hit series based on the dystopian 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood.

Although less high-profile than the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards are seen as more of an indicator of Oscars glory, since members represent a disproportionately large section of the roughly 8,000 voters for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 25th SAG Awards will take place on Jan 27 in Los Angeles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE