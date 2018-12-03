Crazy Rich Asians gets tepid reception in China

BEIJING • It may have been a big hit in the United States, but Chinese cinemagoers are not crazy over the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Opening over the weekend in China, the film has not enjoyed rich pickings, trade publication Variety reported.

The film is projected to come in only at No. 8 at the Chinese box office, netting just US$410,000 (S$563,000) last Friday and US$400,000 last Saturday.

With lukewarm interest in the movie that stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding, the number of screenings in theatres was reportedly reduced by 43 per cent on Saturday to 18,700, from 32,000 the day before.

Pundits had wondered if Crazy's December opening in China - long after it had been rolled out in the US in August - would work against it, since the buzz over its Hollywood breakthrough with an Asian cast had died.

A sequel to the movie, which had many scenes shot in Singapore and grossed US$237 million worldwide, is said to be in the works, with talk that it could be shot in Shanghai.