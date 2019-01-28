Crazy Rich Asians cast, including Tan Kheng Hua, Fiona Xie, shine at SAG Awards red carpet

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians, including Singapore actresses Tan Kheng Hua and Fiona Xie (fourth and fifth from left), at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 27, 2019.
LOS ANGELES - Crazy Rich Asians did not pull off a win for best performance by a cast in a movie - Black Panther took the honour - but its cast stood out at the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan 27).

The stars in the hit romantic comedy - Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh - scored with their fashion choices.

Golding sparkled in a gold-and-pink textured cocktail jacket from Tom Ford, throwing in a light pink silk scarf for extra effect.

Wu turned heads in a silver strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta while Yeoh caught the eye in a haute couture gown from Elie Saab.

Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua (wearing an Ong Shunmugam creation) and Fiona Xie (in a Schiaparelli strapless gown) also contributed to the buzz as they walked the red carpet with their Crazy Rich Asians cast mates.

Tan had earlier posted on Instagram, writing: "Ready for my first ever @sagawards! I'm so nervous but very excited."

