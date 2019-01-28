Crazy Rich Asians cast, including Tan Kheng Hua, Fiona Xie, shine at SAG Awards red carpet

LOS ANGELES - Crazy Rich Asians did not pull off a win for best performance by a cast in a movie - Black Panther took the honour - but its cast stood out at the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan 27).

The stars in the hit romantic comedy - Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh - scored with their fashion choices.

Golding sparkled in a gold-and-pink textured cocktail jacket from Tom Ford, throwing in a light pink silk scarf for extra effect.

Wu turned heads in a silver strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta while Yeoh caught the eye in a haute couture gown from Elie Saab.

Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua (wearing an Ong Shunmugam creation) and Fiona Xie (in a Schiaparelli strapless gown) also contributed to the buzz as they walked the red carpet with their Crazy Rich Asians cast mates.

Tan had earlier posted on Instagram, writing: "Ready for my first ever @sagawards! I'm so nervous but very excited."