Crazy over rich Asians

The Crazy Rich Asians movie trailer was released only last Monday, but it has already chalked up more than five million views on YouTube.

The hype is understandable.

The romantic comedy is based on Singaporean writer Kevin Kwan’s international bestseller, so it comes with a ready fanbase, but it is also significant because it is the rare Hollywood movie to have a mostly Asian cast. The few other examples include family drama The Joy Luck Club (1993) and period drama Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005).

Plus, audiences have always enjoyed fantasising about the extravagant lifestyles of the super rich and famous, which are on full display here.

And women have wished they were protagonist Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an average person who happens to win the heart of one of Singapore’s richest bachelors, Nick Young (Henry Golding).

The only obstacles she has to deal with are his highly disapproving and sneaky mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh) and the hordes of disappointed and vengeful hopefuls.

Just how the two women battle it out will be unveiled when the film opens in cinemas on Aug 22. Until then, The Sunday Times zooms in on eight takeaways from the trailer.

1 . CRAZY RICH PRODUCTION VALUES



The film-making team pulled out all the stops to make sure the movie looks like it lives up to the title.

Every shot in the 21/2-minute trailer features glamour, excess and lavishness, from the garage of fast cars (above) to the intricate, expensive interiors of the massive mansions.

2 . SINGAPORE TOURISM ADVERTISEMENT



How much of Singapore can you spot in the trailer? From the mandatory tourist shots of Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion and Gardens by the Bay to the less obvious locations of Bukit Pasoh (above) and Chijmes Hall, the video clip can almost pass for a Singapore Tourism Board campaign.

Of course, this being Crazy Rich Asians, the familiar locales look fancier than usual – the wedding scene inside Chijmes Hall, for example, has the entire place decked out with lush greenery and Chinese lanterns.

3 . PALATIAL CRIBS



The opulent Young family home – the fictional Tyersall Park – is where much of the story takes place, and it is described in the book as one of the most coveted pieces of property in Singapore. So naturally, there is much interest over its real-life stand-in.

It turns out the house is not in Singapore at all. It is the Carcosa Seri Negara in Kuala Lumpur, a luxury hotel converted from an old colonial mansion.

There is a featured house that is in Singapore though – the gold and white home (above) that Rachel’s friend Peik Lin (played by American rapper Awkwafina) lives in, which is in Cluny Park.

4 . SINGAPORE ACTORS HERE AND THERE



The two romantic leads are not played by Singaporeans, but there are many home-grown talents in their midst if you look carefully. In some of the party scenes, you can spot the likes of actresses (with Wu, in light blue, above from left) Janice Koh, Amy Cheng and Selena Tan.

Rachel’s concerned mother is played by Tan Kheng Hua, and that guy kissing British beauty Gemma Chan in that steamy shot in bed is none other than Pierre Png.

5 . HENRY GOLDING GOING PLACES

Wu made a name for herself after starring in popular television comedy series Fresh Off The Boat (2015 to present), but who is the romantic hero Golding?

The Singapore-based British actor, who has Malaysian heritage, was formerly a host of TV documentaries. Crazy Rich Asians may be his debut movie, but he already has two more international films on the way – Paul Feig’s thriller, A Simple Favour, in which Golding stars opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, as well as Cambodia-born British director Hong Khaou’s drama Monsoon.

6 . SEXY ABS ALERT



All those unenlightened Hollywood producers who thought Asian men could never be seen as sexy, romantic heroes might finally see the light after looking at the toned chests on display here in not just one, but three shots. The actors doing the heavy lifting are Golding (above) and Png.

7 . WHERE IS THE SINGLISH?

For all the excitement the trailer has generated, some have criticised the fact that none of the characters, despite living in Singapore, sounds at all Singaporean. Instead, one hears British and American accents, including the brash New Yorker speech of Awkwafina.

8 . WHAT ABOUT THE NON-EAST ASIAN FACES?

Although the film is breaking ground for featuring a mostly Asian cast, some viewers are not pleased that minority races are noticeably absent. They felt that in multi-ethnic Singapore, all races should have been represented.

• Crazy Rich Asians opens in cinemas on Aug 22.