Cranberries pay tribute to singer Dolores O'Riordan with In The End album

LONDON - Even when Dolores O'Riordan sang during her off-days, the Cranberries singer was still better than others during their on-days.

That is the opinion of Mike Hogan who, together with two other Cranberries' bandmates, has crafted a new album built around her demo vocals.

O'Riordan, 46, died in January last year after she drowned in a bathtub in a London hotel, with an inquest determining that the accident came from alcohol intoxication.

According to USA Today, Hogan was writing songs with her before the tragedy.

Determined not to let the work go to waste, he got the green light from her family to tap the demos, and her own ideas for songs which she stored in her computer.

An album, called In The End, is now set for a rollout on Friday (April 26).

Hogan feels that the album is the right way to close a musical journey for the Cranberries that started in the early 1990s.

"As we recorded the last track, I was very much aware that this was the last time the three of us (surviving bandmates) would play together as The Cranberries," said the musician who is moving into behind-the-scenes work.