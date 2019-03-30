Cowell deemed Osbourne 'too old'

LONDON • What was the axe factor that led to the dropping of Sharon Osbourne (above) as a judge on The X Factor UK last year?

According to her, she was deemed "old" by Simon Cowell.

Speaking on The Talk show on Thursday, Osbourne, 66, said: "I was signed to go to England and then Simon Cowell changed his mind. Simon goes: 'She's old. We need somebody young.'"

"So if you want young, fire yourself," she told The Talk hosts. Cowell, who created the show, is 59.

When Osbourne announced several months back that she was leaving the show, she revealed only that it was time for others to take it forward, reported People magazine.

She was a judge from 2004 to 2007, before returning in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

On Thursday, she said her exit from the show dented her earning power.

She rejected an offer to be a judge on reality show The Masked Singer because she thought that she would still be on The X Factor UK.