Cosby says he expects to serve full 10-year term

NEW YORK • Bill Cosby says he will not seek sympathy at any parole hearing by expressing remorse over his convictions linked to the sexual assaults of women.

Giving his first media interview on Sunday to the National Newspaper Publishers Association's BlackPressUSA.com after the comedian started his jail sentence in September last year, he said he expects to serve the full 10-year term.

Cosby, 82, was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail.

"I have eight years and nine months left," he said.

"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say I have remorse.

"I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know."

More than 50 women have accused him of drugging and sexually abusing them over the past 50 years, reported CBS News.

Cosby added that he often speaks at weekly Mann Up sessions in prison, urging other residents to put family first and strive for self-respect and dignity.

"I'm not a psychiatrist and I'm not a psychologist.

"I'm an educator and what I look forward to is talking to this group of 400 or so men," he said.