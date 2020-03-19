Coronavirus: US singer Tori Kelly cancels Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - American singer Tori Kelly has cancelled what would have been her first Singapore concert due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Capitol Theatre on April 17.

The 27-year-old singer, who first came to fame as a semi-finalist on American Idol in 2010 and is known for songs such as Dear No One (2013) and Should've Been Us (2015), posted on social media that all the remaining dates on her global Inspired by True Events tour have been cancelled.

She added: "I'm really bummed and this is the last thing I wanted to do, but it is necessary. Praying for our world right now! Please stay safe and look out for one another during these times and I'll hopefully see you soon."

It is the latest music event to be cancelled or postponed after the Ministry of Health put out an advisory to defer or cancel all ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events that are expected to draw 250 participants or more.

Ticket buyers will receive full refunds through the original mode of payment to ticketing agency Sistic.

Concert organisers Hype Records says in a social media post:"The well-being of our patrons, artist and crew remains our highest priority during this critical period. We apologise for any disappointment and thank you for your kind understanding."

Kelly won two awards at the 2019 Grammys - Top Gospel Album for her second album, Hiding Place, and Top Gospel Song for Never Alone with fellow American singer Kirk Franklin. Hiding Place also won Top Gospel Album in the same year at the Billboard Music Awards.