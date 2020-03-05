Coronavirus: Ultra Music Festival in Miami reportedly cancelled

SINGAPORE - For the first time in its 21-year run, Miami's iconic Ultra Music Festival could be cancelled amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

According to the Miami Herald, city officials confirmed that the three-day dance music festival will not take place from March 20 to 22 as they were discussing a possible year-long postponement, and that no official announcement will be made till Friday (March 6).

The flagship event of the worldwide series of Ultra festivals had a billing of top headline acts like Zedd, DJ Snake and Kygo.

Earlier this week on Tuesday (March 3), local organisers cancelled the debut edition of Ultra Abu Dhabi, which was set to take place today and tomorrow (March 5 and 6) in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. As of March 5, there have been 11 fatalities in total from Washington and California, and a spate of new cases in the major cities of Los Angeles and New York.

The possible cancellation of Ultra in Miami also raises uncertainty about other major music festivals in the United States going ahead, such as Coachella, California's multi-genre music festival.

Scheduled to take place over two weekends from April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19, it features headliners like Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Meanwhile, South by Southwest or SXSW, the annual tech, film and music conference in Austin, Texas, is "proceeding as planned" from March 13 to 22, according to organisers.

This is despite more than 25,000 people having signed a petition on Change.org calling for its cancellation, and major tech companies like Facebook, TikTok and Netflix pulling out of the event.