Coronavirus: Taylor Swift cancels live appearances for rest of the year

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - While some US governors on Friday (April 17) started announcing plans to resume economic activity amid calls from President Donald Trump to "liberate" states from coronavirus-related lockdowns, Taylor Swift won't be a part of it.

The Shake It Off singer said on Twitter that she was cancelling all live appearances and performances for the rest of the year to commit to the quarantine, "for the sake of all of us."

The Lover Fest tour had been scheduled to run through Aug 1, and shows planned for Brazil and the US will be rescheduled in 2021 with new dates to be announced later this year.

Refunds will be available starting on May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.