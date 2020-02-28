Coronavirus: South Korean indie band Hyukoh cancels Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - South Korean indie band Hyukoh announced on Friday (Feb 28) that the Singapore stop of their concert tour will be cancelled.

The four-man group were slated to perform at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands on March 23.

Customers who have purchased tickets can receive a full refund. More information can be found here at bit.ly/hyukohsg2020.

Concert organiser Live Nation did not specify whether Hyukoh's cancellation of their concert is related to the coronavirus, or Covid-19 outbreak, which originated in China but has since affected both Singapore and South Korea, among other countries.

Hyukoh joins a list of K-pop acts who have cancelled or postponed their concerts in Singapore, including Got7, Taeyeon and Winner.

Juggernaut K-pop boy band BTS have also cancelled their four concerts in Seoul, originally planned for April.