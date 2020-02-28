Coronavirus: Norwegian group A-ha cancels Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - Norwegian pop trio A-ha has cancelled what would have been their first concert in Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group, scheduled to performat the Singapore Turf Club on March 21, are best known for enduring hits such as Take On Me (1984) and Stay On These Roads (1988).

The concert organisers - Singapore Turf Club, Warner Music Singapore and Mode Productions - made an apology in a press statement, adding that the decision was made "to ensure the safety and health of fans, artists, audience and staff remain our top priority during this crucial period".

Those who have bought tickets will receive full refunds through ticketing agency Sistic.

Formed in 1982, A-ha comprises singer Morten Harket, guitarist Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, and keyboardist Magne Furuholmen. The band have released 10 albums, including the most recent one Cast In Steel in 2015.

The concert, part of a global tour named after the group's successful 1985 debut album Hunting High And Low, was to have featured a special edition of Zouk's famous 1980s-themed Mambo Jambo night at the same venue.

While several concerts, such as a gig by Northern Irish punk veterans Stiff Little Fingers at Esplanade Annexe Studio on Feb 13 have been staged without incident, many shows in Singapore have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

These include concerts by multi-genre music festival Hydeout, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, American R&B singer Khalid, Australian singer and songwriter Ruel, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner and Malay music festival Stereofest.