Coronavirus: Music festival Stereofest in Sentosa postponed

SINGAPORE - Music festival Stereofest, billed as the first and largest Malay pop music festival in Singapore, has been postponed after the authorities moved the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) to orange due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival, which would have featured 15 acts from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, was originally scheduled to take place at Palawan Green, Sentosa on Feb 22 and 23.

A spokesman from the organising team said in a press statement that while the team had been looking forward to StereoFest, they have "taken this measure to ensure the health and safety of all involved in the event, from volunteers, performers, supporting partners and festival goers".

"While the situation is still developing in Singapore, we do not want to risk any potential infections that might take place at the event."

The new dates are not confirmed, but will be between July and September 2020.

The festival line-up includes popular regional artists such as Malaysian acts Ayda Jebat, New Boyz and 4U2C, Indonesian acts Judika and Noah, Brunei singer Jaz as well as Singapore singers Sufie Rashid, Syed Azmir, Hyrul Anuar and Fauzie Laily.

Those who have purchased tickets can send an email to sf@adimedia.com.sg by Feb 29 and request a refund or choose to hold on to existing tickets and use them later.

The spokesman adds: "We thank everyone for their support and we hope that you will continue supporting StereoFest even as the dates change. We humbly seek everyone's understanding in this matter, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Other artistes who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of the coronavirus outbreak include American pop group 98°, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner and Welsh singer-songwriter Novo Amor.

Music festival Garden Beats, set to take place at Fort Canning Park on Feb 29 announced that one of its acts, American singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio, is not performing as she has cancelled her Asian tour due to scheduling conflicts.

Each Garden Beats festival-goer will also have their temperature taken before entry. There will also be hygiene stations, with anti-bacterial wipes, anti-bacterial foam and waste disposal cans, across the festival grounds.