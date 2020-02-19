Coronavirus: Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony to be postponed

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony, which celebrates local Mandarin entertainment, will be pushed back this year in the light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore.

In a statement on Wednesday (Feb 19), the local broadcaster said: "Mediacorp has decided to postpone Star Awards 2020 to the second half of this year, after much consideration. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all artists, crew and guests.

"It is also so that we can focus on rallying ourselves behind the national effort of combating Covid-19 during this period."

It is as yet unclear when the show will be postponed to.

The awards show has been held in April since 2009 and has been aired since 1994 as one of Mediacorp's biggest events, with a multitude of local stars showing up for it.

Last year was the silver jubilee of the ceremony as it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Several events have been postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, including concerts by Hong Kong singers Miriam Yeung and George Lam, who pushed his March 28 gig to July 4.

K-pop acts such as Got7, Taeyeon and Winner have all either cancelled or postponed their concerts here.