Coronavirus: Large-scale getai performance at Singapore Indoor Stadium cancelled

Wang Lei (left) and Lee Pei Fen were among the singers due to perform at a getai performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 6, 2020.PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A getai performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which would have been one of the biggest getai shows here, has been called off due to coronavirus concerns.

The show, titled A Continued Tradition - Getai Concert, was originally scheduled for March 6 and would have featured 50 singers, including Wang Lei, Liu Ling Ling, Hao Hao, Lee Pei Fen and Marcus Chin.

On Thursday (Feb 13), its promoter announced in a Facebook post: "Due to Covid-19 proliferation concerns, we are deeply sorry to announce that (the show)... will be cancelled."

Those who have bought tickets will receive a full refund.

 

