Coronavirus: JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Kit Chan urge Singaporeans to stay home in video

SINGAPORE - As Singapore went into "circuit breaker" mode from Tuesday (April 7) to try to stem the rise in Covid-19 cases, four home-grown singers have a joint message for their fellow countrymen - stay at home.

JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Kit Chan - some of the biggest names in Mandopop - have launched a joint video in which they urgepeople to stay home to help fight the coronavirus. The clip was shared by the four singers on their social media platforms late on Monday.

In the video, the four stars sing the words "stay at home" while performing different activities at home.

Lin, 39, is seen working out with an ab wheel, while Sun, 41, does yoga. Chua, 45, plays the cello and cuddles her cat, while Chan, 47, reads a book.

The collaboration was initiated by Chua, who said on social media that she was concerned about news reports of people still gathering outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

The videos were made by the singers in their own homes and edited into one #stayathome video in a day by Chua.

Sun shared the video with the hashtags #doitforyourselfandforothers, #flattenthecurve and ##JJyourfansneedtoseeyourabsinthesedifficulttimes, while Lin wrote, "Stay At Home, keep it fun!"

Chan wrote, "Stay at home, stay safe, and try to keep your spirits up! We can get through this and stop Covid-19 in its track!"

The video has received many "likes" from fans, with other local celebrities like singer Joanna Dong, actress-director Michelle Chong, actress Priscelia Chan and actor Alaric Tay giving it the thumbs up.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself