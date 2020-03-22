Coronavirus: Instead of gifts, Hong Kong singer William So donates face masks for his son's birthday

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer William So, who celebrated his son Jazz's three-year-old birthday on Friday (March 20), decided to forgo the gifts and instead donated face masks to the elderly in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

On Saturday, So posted a photo of himself with his wife Anita Fung and Jazz together with a video of them celebrating with a cake which gave out sparks.

The 52-year-old wrote, "Time flies. Jazz celebrated his third birthday yesterday and he is increasingly more understanding.

"I did not buy any gifts for him this year and instead took HK$4,400 (S$822) from his savings to buy 1,000 face masks for needy senior citizens in Shek Kip Mei (public housing estate).

"Thanks to my old friend (former actress) Shirley Cheung for her help, we went upstairs to send rice and daily necessities to the elderly who live alone.

"It was a bit cold yesterday, but we brought happiness to everyone who received the face masks.

"I hope that when Jazz grows up, he will appreciate how fortunate he has been and understand that having the capability to give is a blessing."

The singeris known for Mandopop hits such as Men Shouldn't Make Women Cry and It's Hard To Love Someone.

So, who was previously married to Singaporean Jane Foong, is also part of the Cantopop group Big Four together with his longtime friends, singers Dicky Cheung, Andy Hui and Edmond Leung.