Coronavirus: Hydeout music festival postponed to October

SINGAPORE - The slew of concert and festival postponements as a result of the coronavirus outbreak continues with music festival Hydeout being postponed to October.

The festival, which was set to debut at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay over two weekends in April, will remain at the same location, but has been postponed to the weekends of Oct 9 and 10, and Oct 16 and 17.All passes that have been purchased remain valid for the new dates.

Headline acts previously announced for the multi-genre festival - pegged as South-east Asia's answer to California's Coachella music festival - include the likes of rappers A$AP Rocky and Gucci Mane, electronic acts DJ Snake and San Holo, as well as pop star Rita Ora.

No changes to the line-up have been announced yet, with organisers adding: "Should there be any changes to Hydeout's schedule or line-up, pass holders will be informed and guided accordingly if they wish to reselect their preferred festival dates."

In a statement to the press on Feb 26, Hydeout's executive producer Chan Wee Teck said the decision to postpone the festival was "a difficult but necessary decision to limit further spread of the virus".

Mr Chan added: "While we understand that many of our pass holders will be disappointed with the postponement news, we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their understanding, and to reiterate our commitment in making Hydeout an iconic music destination. Our team both locally and internationally are working very closely with artists and managers to reschedule everyone on the line-up and ensure that the Hydeout experience will be nothing less of what we envisioned it to be."

Other concerts and gigs that have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus situation in recent weeks include those of British grime act Stormzy and former Spandau Ballet front man Tony Hadley. However, home-grown music and arts festival Garden Beats is going ahead on Feb 29 at Fort Canning Park.