Coronavirus: Hong Kong TV host Maria Leitao ends her self-quarantine by celebrating her birthday

Hong Kong television host Maria Luisa Leitao celebrated the end of her self-imposed quarantine on Saturday (Feb 29) by celebrating her birthday one day early.

In January, Leitao, who turned 54 on Sunday, was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which now has more than 700 coronavirus cases linked to it.

An 80-year-old man from Hong Kong, who boarded the ship in Yokohama, Japan, on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 1.

Leitao was on the cruise ship with other celebrities such as columnist Chip Tsao and former TV journalist Sharon Cheung at the same time.

She told the Hong Kong media that she has not left her home since Jan 25, and did not display any symptoms of the coronavirus.

However, she decided to quarantine herself at home when news broke of the elderly man testing positive for the virus.

Leitao, whose aunt is Madam Clementina Leitao, the first wife of Macau tycoon Stanley Ho, met friends and relatives such as Ms Maisy Ho, Mr Ho's daughter, to celebrate her birthday on Saturday.

Leitao said she would begin work only in late March as many of her engagements have been affected by the outbreak.

Related Story Coronavirus: Jackie Chan refutes rumours he was quarantined

She told Ming Pao Daily News she cleaned her house and watched many TV serials, including popular South Korean drama Crash Landing On You, during her self-quarantine.

Tsao and Cheung have already completed their quarantines.