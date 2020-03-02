Coronavirus: Hong Kong news anchor Owen Ng weds with no groomsmen and banquet

Hong Kong singer Lesley Chiang and actress Elva Ni postponed their respective weddings in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Entertainment news anchor Owen Ng decided to go ahead with his wedding on Sunday (March 1), but without groomsmen, bridesmaids or a banquet.

Ng, 38, who joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB after taking part in the Mr Hong Kong contest in 2009, registered his marriage with yoga instructor Jackie Lam, 33, in a low-key ceremony. The couple, who dated for less than a year before tying the knot, did not hold a banquet to avoid mass gatherings.

Ng went to Lam's house to pick her up on Sunday morning without the usual groomsmen for the gatecrash party.

A gatecrash party refers to a pre-wedding event in which the groom and groomsmen participate in challenges set out by the bridesmaids.

There were no bridesmaids at Lam's house either, with her two nieces, aged five and two, in charge of the challenges instead.

The challenges turned out to be simple and hilarious, as the two girls forgot the rules of the games and what they were supposed to say.

The couple then held a Chinese tea ceremony for senior family members.

However, according to Ng, the absence of groomsmen was not because of the outbreak, but because of football matches.

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

In an interview with Ming Pao Daily News, Ng said: "There were many English Premier League and Spanish La Liga games playing last Saturday night, so I decided to go alone as I did not want them to wake up so early to accompany me to pick up the bride."

Ng did not wear a tie and Lam did not wear her wedding dress when they went to the marriage registry in the afternoon, opting for simpler clothes instead.

They wore face masks to the registry and had to remove these during the ceremony.

Ng, who is usually eloquent on television, was tongue-tied when he recited the vows, but Lam read them smoothly.

The couple exchanged rings, signed the papers and kissed each other after they were declared husband and wife.

They returned to Lam's home at night to have dinner to signify the "homecoming" for the bride.