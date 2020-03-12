Coronavirus: Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit cancels 70th birthday celebration

Nancy Sit turns 70 on March 30 but instead of the grand bash she had originally planned, she is likely to celebrate her birthday with just her two daughters.

The Hong Kong veteran actress - famous for acting in TV serials such as A Kindred Spirit (1995 to 1999), Virtues Of Harmony (2001 to 2002) and Virtues Of Harmony II (2003 to 2005) - hadplanned to invite her friends, students and fans to a banquet on March 29.

However, she decided to cancel the event to avoid mass gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sit told the Hong Kong media that some of her fans have asked her to take a few more days before making the decision, as they felt it was a pity to cancel the celebration.

"I may have to celebrate my birthday quietly this year," Sit said. "However, my two daughters will return from the United States to celebrate with me."

She has two daughters and one son with her ex-husband, businessman Shek Bo Hing. They divorced in 1995 after a 12-year marriage.

Sit said she is considering live-streaming the cake cutting, so that the guests she wanted to invite can celebrate with her online.

Hong Kong has 129 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday (March 11).