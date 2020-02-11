Coronavirus: Ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley's Singapore concert postponed

SINGAPORE -Following the slew of concert postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak, British singer Tony Hadley has also postponed his upcoming show here to Oct 10.

The voice behind Spandau Ballet hits such as True and Gold, Hadley is the former frontman of the English new wave group.

His solo show was due to take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 16. The venue for the new show date remains unchanged.

A statement from concert promoters Mode Productions said the postponement was "due to the concerns regarding the coronavirus" and "in view of the well-being of the patrons, artists and staff".

[RESCHEDULED]The statement added: "Mode Productions truly values your support and we have been working hard with all parties to make the concert happen with a postponement rather than a cancellation. We hope that our patrons will be able to enjoy the concert with ease of mind with the date change."

Ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets for use on the postponed date.

Further inquiries can be directed to Sistic at 6348-5555 or e-mail via feedback@sistic.com.sg.

Other acts who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs in recent weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak include American pop group 98°, K-pop groups Winner and Got7, as well as Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung.