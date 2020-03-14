Coronavirus: Disney halts production on all live-action movies, says CNBC report

A woman waits to cross the street in front of a poster for the Disney film Mulan in Vientiane on March 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Walt Disney has halted production on all live-action films due to coronavirus concerns, CNBC reported on Friday (March 13).

Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

