Coronavirus: Disney halts production on all live-action movies, says CNBC report

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Walt Disney has halted production on all live-action films due to coronavirus concerns, CNBC reported on Friday (March 13).
Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Walt Disney has halted production on all live-action films due to coronavirus concerns, CNBC reported on Friday (March 13).
Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.
Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg
To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.