Coronavirus: Crash Landing On You's Son Ye-jin, BTS' Suga donate to native Daegu

In light of the intensifying coronavirus situation in South Korea, where the number of caseshas spiked to over 2,000 cases, celebrities are helping to fight against the outbreak.

According to South Korean news reports, actress Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing On You fame donated 100 million won (S$115,264) to Community Chest of Korea's Daegu branch.

Son was born and raised in Daegu, the hardest-hit city in South Korea with the most number of infections and the epicentre of the country's outbreak.

Similarly, Rapper Suga of globally popular boyband BTS and Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho each gave 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

The association said it would use the funds to purchase face masks and hand sanitisers, which are currently in short supply, for the city's residents.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoong-gi, is a Daegu native. Bong was born there and moved to Seoul when he was in third grade.

Singer-songwriter IU also donated 100 million won each to non-profit organisation Good Neighbours and the Korean Medical Association.

Park Myung, co-host of the popular variety series Infinite Challenge, contributed 20,000 masks to the Daegu Metropolitan Government.

Other celebrities who have made donations to various charities include singer-actresses Yoona and Bae Suzy, idol group Red Velvet, television personality Yoo Jae-suk as well as A-list actors Song Joong-ki, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun.