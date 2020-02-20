Coronavirus: Australian teen singer Ruel postpones Singapore concert to September

SINGAPORE - Australian singer and songwriter Ruel has postponed his sold-out concert at *Scape The Ground Theatre on March 8. He will now perform at Capitol Theatre on Sept 10.

Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled concert. Ticket-buyers who want a refund instead are to contact ticketing agency Apactix by March 8 (call 3158-8588 or e-mail enquiry@apactix.com).

The 17-year-old singer, known for R&B/pop songs such as Painkiller (2019) and Not Thinkin' Bout You (2018), has also rescheduled his other Asian concerts in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taipei.

In social media posts, concert organisers Live Nation SG cited "recent events" as the reason for the change. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding."

The singer also addressed the postponement in a brief video accompanying the post, thanking fans for buying the tickets. "Unfortunately, we've had to change some of the dates for these Asia shows but I promise I'll be back later on this year to play some more for you guys, and can't wait to see you guys soon," he added.

While several concerts, such as a gig by Northern Irish punk veterans Stiff Little Fingers at Esplanade Annexe Studio on Feb 13 have been staged without incident, many shows in Singapore have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

These include concerts by Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, American R&B singer Khalid, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner and Malay music festival Stereofest.