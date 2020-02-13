Coronavirus: Andy Lau cancels concerts in China; Hong Kong Film Awards cancels prize presentation ceremony

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has postponed his nine concerts in mainland China as a result of the coronavirus originating from Wuhan.

His "My Love Andy Lau World Tour" was originally scheduled to have shows in Shanghai from March 18 to 20, Guangzhou from April 2 to 4 and Beijing from May 1 to 3.

The 58-year-old "Heavenly King" has already cancelled his 12 concerts scheduled to be held in Hong Kong in February and four scheduled to be held in Wuhan city in April.

It is now uncertain if Lau will go ahead with his concerts in Taipei in late May.

Several concerts in the region have also been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including those by JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Jolin Tsai, Fish Leong and Rainie Yang.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Film Awards announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it will cancel the prize presentation ceremony, the first time in its 39 years of history.

Hong Kong director Derek Yee, chairman of Hong Kong Film Awards Association, told the Hong Kong media that the awards would not be given out on stage as the show would involve too many people and may lead to cross infections of the virus.

He said the event, which was scheduled for April 19, would be postponed to May. There were plans to hold a pre-recorded ceremony, but there were concerns that the list of winners would be leaked prematurely and overseas winners might not be able to attend the event.

There were also suggestions to hold it in September or October, but Yee was not keen to delay it further as the awards would be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year. He said any further postponement would affect the preparation for next year's ceremony.

Related Story Coronavirus: Most Singapore pop concerts for first half of the year scheduled to go on

Yee, a two-time Best Director winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards, said the board will look at solutions in the next 10 days and hope to minimise the impact from the outbreak.