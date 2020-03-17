Coronavirus: AIA Glow Festival 2020 postponed

SINGAPORE - The second edition of music and wellness festival AIA Glow Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was due to take place at Sentosa's Palawan Green on May 30 and 31 and had acts such as Grammy-nominated American group MGMT, Northern Irish indie-pop group Two Door Cinema Club and Australian singer-songwriter Starley.

The festival also has meditation and yoga sessions, a 5km charity fun run and a food village with healthy offerings.

The re-scheduled date in the later part of 2020 is expected to be announced in the near future.

According to organisers Exceed Sports and Entertainment, the decision to postpone the festival was made after the Ministry of Health put out an advisory to defer or cancel all ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events that are expected to draw 250 participants or more.

All tickets bought for the festival can be used for the rescheduled dates. Ticket buyers unable to make it for the new dates have to e-mail hello@glowfestival.sg for details on refunds.