Coronavirus: Actress Jeanette Aw opts to stay at home for 14 days after returning from China

Jeanette Aw will not be able to visit her relatives this Chinese New Year.

She was filming a drama in China during the festive occasion and managed to return to Singapore from Beijing only on Feb 3.

Aw, 40, who has chosen to remain at home for 14 days to support efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, posted: "By the way, please stop asking if I have seen the doctor (or) if I need to be quarantined.

"I'm choosing to stay at home to be responsible to myself and to others.

"Residents who have returned from China have been advised to take a 14-day Leave of Absence.

"It's a personal choice and a conscious effort. So please don't worry, I am not unwell."

She also posted Instagram stories about receiving online orders of hand sanitisers and noted that "before flying back, I asked my mum to stock up my fridge with fruits".

Aw also posted that she had "almost the entire plane to myself" on her flight to Singapore.

She told Lianhe Zaobao that friends and fans had sent her masks and anti-bacterial wipes when she was in China.

Another Singapore actress, Joanne Peh, 36, has also returned home, from Guangzhou, where her family had gone to to celebrate Chinese New Year.

She posted that actor-husband Qi Yuwu, 43, had flown back to Singapore first while she remained in the Chinese city with her two children to wrap up some personal matters.

Peh and Qi have a two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.