Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter won't get royalties for use of his song in Joker movie

When Joker broke October box-office records after the film opened in the United States, there was concern over whether convicted paedophile Gary Glitter would benefit from the success.

The movie uses the song Rock And Roll (Part 2), which the British glam rocker co-wrote and was a hit in 1972.

The song is heard when the film's main character (played by Joaquin Phoenix) dances down a staircase.

Now, the fears can be put to rest, with Snapper Music, a British record label that has owned Glitter's master rights since 1997, telling USA Today that he will not be paid royalties from the use of the track.

Glitter, 75, who is serving a 16-year jail term, first courted trouble in 1997 over the possession of child pornography materials.

He fled to Vietnam, where he reportedly targeted pre-teen girls.

After serving a prison sentence there, he returned to Britain, where he was convicted of assaulting young girls in 2015.