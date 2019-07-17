Controversy over Rihanna's 'Chinese' outfit

NEW YORK • The culture police are now going after Rihanna.

After forcing pop-culture icon Kim Kardashian to stop using the Kimono label to sell her line of shapewear, they are hauling up the Barbadian singer for wearing clothing with strong hints of a traditional Chinese dress on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar China (above).

"Not appropriate and racist. She has no idea what she's wearing," one netizen posted.

But others said the culture police were going too far.

"This is cultural appreciation, not appropriation," one Rihanna supporter noted, adding that the singer was not claiming "to be Chinese or that she invented the style".

Some Rihanna supporters asked everyone to look at the big picture.

Why would a magazine targeting Chinese readers not get the singer to dress in an Asian style?

Harper's Bazaar China perhaps knew what was coming when it captioned a Rihanna photo: "She doesn't care about judgments from others, just keeping in doing what she loves. After four years, Rihanna is back (as) our cover star and again shows (the magic) when western style icon meets eastern aesthetic."