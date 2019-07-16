Controversial casting quote: Johansson defends herself

NEW YORK • Scarlett Johansson, who is under fire for her views on casting, has shot back, saying her comments have been taken out of context and used as click bait.

She was quoted in an interview with As If magazine as stating that "I should be allowed to play any person or any tree or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job".

"I feel like it's a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions," she added.

Backlash on social media was swift from those who feel they are sidelined over race, colour or sexual orientation.

Johansson, 34, later told The Washington Post that her comments were "edited for click bait" and "widely taken out of context".

"The question I was answering in my conversation with contemporary artist David Salle was about the confrontation between political correctness and art. I feel that in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and, art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness.

"That is the point I was making, albeit it didn't come across that way," she said.

"I recognise that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to.

"I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included," she pledged.

