Confirmed: It's a girl for Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

LOS ANGELES • Almost a month after announcing her pregnancy, American pop star Katy Perry got her wish - she is expecting a girl.

Perry, who is engaged to English actor Orlando Bloom, revealed she was pregnant early last month when she launched her music video for her new song Never Worn White.

A few days later, the Firework and Teenage Dream singer told fans at her performance at the Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne that she hoped "it's a girl".

Perry, who is also a judge on the American Idol singing competition, posted a photo last Saturday of Bloom looking elated and with his face covered in pink frosting. The photo was captioned: "It's a girl".

The photo is believed to have been taken at a gender-reveal party.

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, got engaged on Valentine's Day last year and had planned a 150-guest destination wedding in Japan this summer, according to People magazine. However, they had to press pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The baby will be Perry's first child and Bloom's second. He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.