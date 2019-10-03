Confident confessions laced with maturity

Singer Veronica Swift throws down the gauntlet with her opening track.

There is brash confidence as a drumroll paves the way for the 25-year-old to declare brassily in a way even Barbra Streisand would approve: "Move over sun, and give me some sky/I've got these wings I'm eager to try."

Young as she may be, this singer has chops. She came in second at the 2015 Thelonius Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition, after Jazzmeia Horn, and has been touring with her musician parents since she was a kid.

Her experience shows in the unexpected maturity of her delivery.

The opening track is all brilliant fireworks as she goes from Ethel Merman belting to beguiling Julie London crooning to Ella Fitzgerald scatting.

Her style belongs firmly in that new generation of young female singers who plumb the lesser-known depths of the repertoire, demonstrating not just an appreciation of musical heritage, but also a deft ability to bring contemporary resonance to obscure gems.

This is demonstrated in her unexpected pairing of the Arthur Schwartz/Howard Dietz sugary pop trifle Confession with Jessie Mae Robinson and Nina Simone's biting The Other Woman for new resonances in both tunes.

Watch out for the unusual arrangement of Billie Holiday's I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore, with urgent percussion that moves into a Latin rhythm, and the comic satire of I'm Hip.

JAZZ

CONFESSIONS Veronica Swift Mack Avenue Records 4 stars

An entirely pleasurable introduction to a fresh voice to follow.