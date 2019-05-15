Concerts this year by Taiwanese artists

Wu Bai

Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai, dubbed the "King of Chinese Rock", will return to Singapore for a concert on Sept 7, with his band, China Blue, as part of their new tour, titled Wu Bai And China Blue Rock Star.

The 51-year-old will perform at the Resorts World Ballroom, where he also played his last concert here in 2017.

At that show, the setlist included the guitar-driven number, White Dove, the brooding Wanderer's Love Song, as well as rousing ballad Being With You Forever.

Fans can probably expect to hear these hits again and more at his upcoming gig.

Known for his taike - which literally means guest from Taiwan - image, Wu has been acclaimed for his poetic, angst-filled lyrics and earnest, moving songs.

Already "king", he has won numerous awards for his albums and his songs have topped music charts.

Crowd Lu

BOOK IT / WU BAI AND CHINA BLUE ROCK STAR CONCERT WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: Sept 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $58 to $178 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

CROWD LU WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE 11TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Oct 5, 7pm ADMISSION: $68 to $188 from Sistic. Ticket sales start on May 27 at 10am.

Fans of Crowd Lu, rejoice.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter is coming back to Singapore for a concert in October at the Esplanade Theatre.

His previous show here, at the Esplanade Concert Hall last year, was sold out and he charmed the audience with his signature brand of carefree optimism, as well as hits such as catchy tune Like An Idiot and soulful ballad Yu Zai (Little Fish).

The 33-year-old has won multiple accolades at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Composer and Song Of The Year.

At the Golden Bell Awards last year, he also won Best Leading Actor In A Television Series and Best Newcomer In A Television Series for his role in the family drama series, A Boy Named Flora A (2017).

Benson Ang