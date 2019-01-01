Concert to raise funds for Singapore music exports

SINGAPORE - The world will get to hear and see more of Singapore's music artists this year (2019), thanks to a new push to export home-grown music by The Music Society, Singapore (SGMUSO).

To help them fund these music export projects, the non-profit organisation is holding its first fund-raising music festival at *Scape The Ground Theatre on Saturday (Jan 5).

The eight-hour long show will be headlined by three acts - R&B/pop singer Sezairi, singer-songwriter and electronic music artist Linying and post-hardcore band Caracal.

The gig will also see the return of two bands popular in the alternative music scene in the early 2000s, alternative/pop-rock quintet West Grand Boulevard and post-hardcore band A Vacant Affair, as well as two rising names, R&B/pop singer YAØ and trip-hop/chillwave musician Houg.

The gig, which will also feature food and beverage stalls as well as side attractions such as karaoke and an exhibition on local album artworks, will be hosted by singers, songwriters and musicians Inch and Tim De Cotta.

The money raised will help Singaporean artists present their music in various markets all over Asia and the Pacific, says SGMUSO president David Siow.

"The local music community will benefit by obtaining slots at festivals, showcases, marketing campaigns, distribution and label deals, to name a few things. Music export is expensive and not profitable, so all this can only happen if we have the funds necessary to execute these plans."

SGMUSO, whose council includes professionals in the music industry such as its chairman, Syaheed Msbi and vice-chairman Danny Loong , hopes to raise $70,000 through the concert, an amount that is half of their annual operating budget.

It has secured donations from home-grown companies such as production house Verycrafty and music equipment providers Ebenex.

In the past, the organisation had also benefited from a $310,000 National Arts Council (NAC) seed grant for three and a half years.

The money was used for gigs, workshops, networking sessions and other projects aimed at raising the artistic and marketing capabilities of home-grown musicians.

These include the Steve Lillywhite Production week in 2013, where they flew in the English producer behind commercially and critically successful bands such as U2, The Killers and Talking Heads and got him to work with local bands such as The Sam Willows and sub:shaman.

In 2015, it organised several overseas gigs by local acts that was part of the Singapore: Inside Out travelling showcase. This took singer-songwriters Charlie Lim and Gentle Bones to London, electronic-instrumental group SA and indie band Take Two to Beijing and Caracal and rapper TheLionCityBoy to New York.

Concert-goers are expected to pay at least $30 to see the show. They can also contribute online at https://www.sgmuso.org/donate

BOOK IT

THE OUTER LIMITS (A FUNDRAISING MUSIC FESTIVAL)

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link

WHEN: Saturday (Jan5), 3 to 10pm

ADMISSION: Pay $30 or more via bit.ly/theouterlimitsSG