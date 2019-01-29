Concert promoters Live Nation, One Production team up

One of the juggernauts of Western live entertainment, Live Nation Entertainment, has joined forces with one of the biggest Asian concert promoters here, One Production.

In an announcement yesterday, Live Nation, which is headquartered in California, said it has acquired a controlling interest in Singapore-based company One Production.

Live Nation's Singapore arm, which focuses mainly on bringing in North American and European acts, held some of the biggest concerts here last year, including those by American pop star Bruno Mars and Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd.

This year, acts such as American pop band Maroon 5 and singer-songwriter John Mayer as well as Australian pop star Troye Sivan are slated to play.

Meanwhile, One Production, which has had a presence here for the past decade, is better known for bringing in major Asian acts including Taiwanese rockers Mayday and South Korean boyband BigBang.

"By joining forces with One Production, we are creating the leading international concert promotion business in Singapore," said Live Nation Asia Pacific chairman Alan Ridgeway. "We look forward to amplifying performance opportunities for artists and diversifying concert offerings for fans by welcoming the local expertise of the One Production team."

One Production managing director Ngiam Kwang Hwa added: "We already know the Live Nation team very well and are excited by all the opportunities this new venture generates for our team and our artists."

Both promoters have already teamed up to bring in K-pop mega stars BTS, who played a sold-out show at the National Stadium this month. Next up for them are K-pop girl group Blackpink, who play their sold-out debut show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.