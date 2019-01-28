Concert promoters Live Nation Entertainment and One Production team up

SINGAPORE - One of the juggernauts of Western live entertainment, Live Nation Entertainment, has joined forces with one of the biggest Asian concert promoters here, One Production.

In an announcement on Monday (Jan 28), Live Nation, which is headquartered in California, said that it "acquired a controlling interest" in Singapore-based company One Production.

Live Nation's Singapore arm, which mainly focuses on bringing in North American and European acts, held some of the biggest concerts of 2018, including by American pop star Bruno Mars and American R&B singer The Weeknd.

This year, acts such as American pop band Maroon 5, American singer-songwriter John Mayer and Australian pop star Troye Sivan are slated to play.

Meanwhile, One Production, which has had a presence here for the past decade, is better known for bringing in major Asian acts, including Taiwanese rockers Mayday and South Korean boyband BigBang.

"By joining forces with One Production, we are creating the leading international concert promotion business in Singapore," said Chairman of Live Nation Asia Pacific, Mr Alan Ridgeway.

"We look forward to amplifying performance opportunities for artists and diversifying concert offerings for fans by welcoming the local expertise of the One Production team."

Managing director of One Production Ngiam Kwang Hwa added: "We already know the Live Nation team very well and are excited by all the opportunities this new venture generates for our team and our artists."

Both promoters have already teamed up to bring in K-pop mega stars BTS, who played a sold-out show at the National Stadium in January. Next up for them is K-pop girl group Blackpink, who will play their debut, sold-out show at the Indoor Stadium in February.