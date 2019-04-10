Composer Ramin Djawadi makes his Game of Thrones swan song

CALIFORNIA (Reuters) - As Game of Thrones reaches its conclusion, fans are eagerly waiting to find out who survives the final season and who will end up on the Iron Throne.

Only a handful of people have seen all the final episodes, one of which is the show's composer Ramin Djawadi.

"I just locked myself in a room and just watched it," said Djawadi.

"I watched it by myself and was just floored at what's happening and the storytelling, I thought, was unbelievable. I think it's absolutely amazing and epic.

"This particular season has been very emotional for me because there's a lot of characters coming together now and you have choices, you have thematic choices, you have musical choices and there's definitely cases where I'll write something and then I have to take a step back and go: 'Should I actually write something else because this is this scene? Should I do something else? Is this that?' So it's been hard for me."

Even though the new season starts on Sunday (April 14), Djawadi is still working on the score.

"I can't let go because I know once I do let go, then that's it for me and I just love the show so much, I love all the people involved with it so much and it's hard," he said.

"I think it will be very hard for me to say goodbye to these themes and to the show and the music and how exactly I feel when I do I just don't know yet. I'm trying to slow down time so the time doesn't come yet."