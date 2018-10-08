Composer drawn to film's friendship theme

SEOUL • When animation film My Tyrano: Together, Forever (2018) was in pre-production, the team working on it had a wish-list of composers it would like to work with, with Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto (above) topping it.

"But we never thought he would agree," said producer Kang Sang-wook. "He's like a giant, a hero."

Sakamoto, 66, first won widespread acclaim for his work on the score for the gritty David Bowie-starring drama Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence (1983).

He won an Oscar for the Bernardo Bertolucci-directed period epic The Last Emperor in 1987.

My Tyrano is lifted from the pages of Japanese picture-book author Miyanishi Tatsuya's successful Tyrannosaurus series and is set around an unlikely friendship that forms between two beasts.

Sakamoto was at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival (Biff) to promote the film, which had its world premiere last Saturday.

He said he was attracted to the themes of tolerance and friendship in My Tyrano and hoped Asian politics would follow a similar route.

The movie is set for release early next year.

The trip to Busan comes as Sakamoto continues to emerge from a hiatus from public appearances following a battle with throat cancer that was first diagnosed in 2014.

The disease is now in remission.

Other recent film projects have included the score for Mexican director Alejandro Inarritu's Oscar-winner The Revenant (2015).

This year's Biff has 323 films from 79 countries, including 115 having their world premieres, and will continue until Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE